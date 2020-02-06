watch-live:-sanders-delivers-campaign-update-in-new-hampshire

CBSN

Manchester, New Hampshire – Senator Bernie Sanders is delivering a campaign update from his Manchester headquarters in New Hampshire Thursday afternoon. As of late morning, he was close behind Pete Buttigieg in the Iowa caucus results with 26.1%.

Sanders presidential campaign announced Thursday it will ramp up staffing in Super Tuesday states and make an aggressive $5.5 million television and digital ad buy in 10 states. That will include an expansion of prior investments in Texas and California, following a $25 million January fundraising haul.”Bernie’s multiracial, multigenerational, people-driven movement for change is fueling 2020’s most aggressive campaign for president,” Sanders’ campaign manager Faiz Shakir said. “Working class Americans giving $18 at a time are putting our campaign in a strong position to compete in states all over the map.”

The investment follows the campaign's single best fundraising month to date with over 1.3 million donations from more than 648,000 people. More than 219,000 new donors gave in January."Teacher" was the most common occupation of Sanders' January donors. The five most common employers were Amazon, Starbucks, Walmart, the United States Postal Service and Target. The average donation was $18.72.Since the campaign's February launch, Sanders has raised more than $121 million from over 6.4 million individual donations with an average contribution of $18. More than 99.9 percent of donors have not maxed out and can give again. To date, over 1.5 million people have donated to the campaign. The total does not include an additional $12.7 million in transfers all made in 2019 from Sanders' other federal accounts.