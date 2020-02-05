watch-live:-kansas-city-chiefs-celebrate-super-bowl-win-with-parade

CBSN

Kansas City is expected to see hundreds of thousands of revelers converge on its downtown Wednesday to celebrate the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory. A parade and rally are taking place despite a winter storm hitting the area.

Mayor Quinton Lucas urged fans to “bundle up” as forecasts said up to 3 inches of snow could fall.”This is a celebration that is a long time in the making,” he said Tuesday at a news conference.

How to watch the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade and rallyWhat: Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl celebrate Super Bowl LIV with a parade and a rallyDate: Wednesday, February 5, 2020Time: 11:30 a.m. CT; 12:30 p.m. ETLocation: Kansas City, Missouri Online stream: Watch live in the player above The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday for the team’s first championship in 50 years. The comeback victory was fueled by Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was named the Super Bowl MVP. “We never lost faith, that’s the biggest thing. Everybody on this team, no one had their head down and we believed in each other — that’s what we preached all year long,” Mahomes said in his post-game interview. –Jordan Freiman and The Associated Press contributed to this report