Home NEWS Watch live: Elizabeth Warren marks anniversary of presidential campaign with speech in... NEWS Watch live: Elizabeth Warren marks anniversary of presidential campaign with speech in Boston By Mary Smith - December 31, 2019 11 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The Massachusetts senator and presidential candidate is set to give her address from the Old South Meeting House on Tuesday at 11 a.m. By Dialynn Dwyer Boston.com Staff 10: 16 AM Close Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.