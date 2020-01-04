WATCH | Kiara Advani gets uncomfortable after being spotted with rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra

RGV style celebration new year













Of late, speculations have been rife that Kiara Advani and Siddarth Malhotra are the newest B-Town couple. Although the two have denied the dating reports claiming that they are ‘just lovely friends’, the fact that they have been spotted making quite a few public appearances together and leaving parties in the same car, has left fans wondering if they are secretly dating.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara AdvaniInstagram

Interestingly, both Kiara and Sidharth were seen leaving the Mumbai airport together for New Year’s holiday and that further raised speculations. If this was not enough, the duo’s social media posts during the vacation also hinted that the alleged lovebirds rang the New Year together. Both Kiara and Sidharth shared postcard-worthy pictures of the lush greens of African landscape consciously avoiding posting photos of them together.

Kiara avoids walking alongside Sidharth

And now the two have also arrived back in town together. A video has surfaced online, where the Kabir Singh actress looks visibly uncomfortable at the presence of paparazzi. Sidharth can too be seen taking a moment to figure out what’s really happening with Kiara as she avoids walking alongside him. The actress, without uttering a word, swiftly walk past the actor. She did not even pose for selfies with fans unlike the Student Of The Year actor.

Professional lives

Kiara and Sidharth will work together in upcoming movie Shershaah, which is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who died in the Kargil War.

Meanwhile, the Kabir Singh actress is riding high on the success of her film Good Newwz that released last week. Also starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljiet Dosanjh, the comedy film deals with a fresh subject of a pregnancy switcheroo.