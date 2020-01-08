watch:-kangana-ranaut,-sister-rangoli-chandel-support-deepika-padukone-and-chhapaak

Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli Chandel, Deepika PadukoneInstagram

Deepika Padukone is in news ever since she lent her support to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students last evening. Since then she has been facing backlash on social media. Certain section on Twitter have started trend the hashtag, #BoycottChhapaak and have accused her of supporting the ‘Tukda Tukda gang. Deepika was seen standing in the same line as Kanhaiya Kumar, former president of the JNU Students’ Union.

There were also a few trends like #IsupportDeepika #IstandwithDeepikaPadukone in support of the actor too. Seeing mixed response from the Twitter, few eminent leaders from BJP targeted the actress of having an underworld connection with Dawood Ibrahim.

Deepika, who was present at JNU, silently protesting for the violence against the students that transpired on Sunday evening. She didn’t utter a word nor did she clarify her stance on social media. However, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel, who had earlier targetted the actress, came out in support of Deepika and slammed BJP leaders and others.

“This is the worse thing a man can do to target a woman when she stands for what she believes in, my sister believes Deepika Padukone can be a mediocre actor, she can be biggest PR queen she can even be indifferent to the nation and it’s people. but she doesn’t need Dawood money to make films, please apologise for your tweet @AshwiniBJP,” Rangoli tweeted.

This isn’t the first time Rangoli has supported Deepika. Right after the release of Chhapaak trailer, Rangoli, who is also an acid attack survivor, was all praise for the actor and emotionally penned down series of tweets. Not only Rangoli, even Kangana supported Deepika and her film Chhappak.

In the video Kangana Ranaut is seen thanking Deepika and Meghna Gulzar for making a film on the acid attacks and throwing light on the subject. She also added that the trailer of the film reminded her of the incident that happened with her sister Rangoli and how her sister had gone through a lot. Kangana later wished Deepika’s film huge success.

Rangoli captioned the video as, ‘The pain still lingers. Our family thanks team #chhapaak for a story that needs to be told! @deepikapadukone @meghnagulzar ⁦@foxstarhindi’

Take a look.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen essaying the role of acid attack survivour Laxmi Agarwal in the movie. It also stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role. ‘Chhapaak’ will hit the theatres on January 10, 2020. It will be clashing with Om Raut’s ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’.

Kangana Ranaut will be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s ‘Panga’ which also stars Jassie Gill and Richa Chadha.