watch-justin-bieber-get-messy-in-the-colourful-new-video-for-‘yummy’

Justin Bieber has unveiled the video for his new single ‘Yummy’ – and it’s a very messy affair.

Read more: Justin Bieber: The full NME cover story

The single is the first track to emerge from Bieber’s fifth album, the follow-up to 2015’s Progress, and comes after he first teased the new offering on Christmas Eve.

“I’m elated that you’re my lady,” he sings on the laid-back and contemplative effort. “Yeah, you got that yummy yum, that yummy yum, that yummy yummy.”

Now releasing a video to accompany the R&B-tinged track, it starts off with Bieber entering a dining room via the kitchen and sitting down to eat before being joined by a series of odd characters.

As the video goes on things get messy. Food ends up on the floor and spread across the table as the latter part of the colourful video turns into a dance party with Bieber performing a some choreography stood on top of his table.

Watch the video below:

As well as teasing new music in the Christmas Eve announcement, Bieber also announced a new docu-series which sees him assessing the mistakes of his past.

“As humans we are imperfect, my past, my mistakes, all the things I’ve been through, I believe I’m right where I’m supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me,” Bieber remarks in the first clip from the series.

As he walks through the desert, Bieber is then heard explaining how the album differs from 2015’s ‘Purpose’.

“I feel like this is different, just because of where I’m at in my life,” he explains.

The series will premiere on YouTube on January 27 at 1pm ET (6pm GMT), with new episodes set to arrive on Mondays and Wednesdays.

The docuseries will feature contributions from the people around Bieber, including manager Scooter Braun and wife Hailey.

The star will also embark on a North American tour later this year, kicking off in May.

In March 2019, Bieber announced he was taking a break from music, but quickly negated that statement by confirming new music was on the way.

Since the release of ‘Purpose’, the singer has collaborated with numerous artists, including DJ Khaled on ‘No Brainer’, Ed Sheeran on ‘I Don’t Care’, Billie Eilish on a remix of ‘Bad Guy’, and Dan Shay on ’10,000 Hours’.