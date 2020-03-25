watch-john-legend-perform-‘actions’-on-at-home-edition-of-‘fallon’

In the latest edition of Jimmy Fallon’s at-home version of The Tonight Show, the host tapped John Legend to make a guest appearance via video chat. In the episode, Legend discussed and performed his new single “Actions.”

Legend shared what he’s been doing in self-quarantine, including binging Peaky Blinders and Tiger King, and spoke with Fallon about what they are both doing to stay active while stuck at home. The musician also discussed his inspiration for putting on a live stream concert with Global Citizen earlier this month.

“All of us are home, including artists,” Legend said. “A lot of artists were supposed to be on tour right now – my tour isn’t until the summer – and there are a lot of fans who are stuck at home and wish they could be doing what they normally doing and wish they could be going to concerts and doing these fun things.”

He added, “Because Instagram live has little comments popping up every time someone makes one and it has the little hearts going, you actually get more feedback from an Instagram live than you would from an audience.” He also revealed that his upcoming album is “probably my sexiest album to date.”

The interview begins at the 15: 30 minute mark during the episode, while the performance of the song comes at the 26: 50 minute mark to close out episode.

Legend released “Actions” last week after debuting a snippet during his Together At Home live stream concert. The track samples “The Edge” by David McCallum, which is notably the same track Dr. Dre sampled on his 2000 hit “The Next Episode,” and will appear on Legend’s new album.