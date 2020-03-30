watch-john-krasinski-and-steve-carrell-reminisce-on-their-favorite-the-office-moments

John Krasinski is tired of all the bad news too, which is why he’s launching a web show dedicated only to the good stuff. On March 29, he released the first episode of Some Good News, which was a direct response to the call he put out on Twitter for his followers to send him happy stories for a change. What resulted was 15 minutes of pure joy where the actor-director highlighted good news from around the world amid the COVID-19 crisis.”What a week for good news it was,” Krasinski said. “Because yes, without question, we are all going through an incredibly trying time. But through all the anxiety, through all the confusion and all the isolation and all the Tiger King, somehow the human spirit still found a way to break through and blow us all away.”

If the sweet stories weren’t enough to bring happy tears to your eyes, he also celebrated the 15th anniversary of the premiere of The Office with Steve Carell, who appeared virtually to look back on the sitcom. “It’s such a happy surprise that after all these years people are still tuning in and finding it, even today,” Carrell said.The two shared some of their favorite memories working together, like filming “Dinner Party” and “Fun Run,” as well as Carell’s last episode, with Krasinski calling it “the most emotional” he’s ever been on a set.

They also addressed the possibility of a reunion, but said now, in the age of social distancing, that they were more interested in simply being around each other as friends. “Hopefully one day we just get to reunite as people, and just all get to say hi,” Krasinski said. Carrell added, “Just to see your face is so great!” Steve Carell and John KrasinskiPhoto: “Some Good News”