watch-jensen-ackles-tease-jared-padalecki-relentlessly-while-sharing-their-favorite-supernatural-moments-ever

The Winchesters have a saying on Supernatural: “Family don’t end in blood.” That phrase perfectly describes the real-life relationship between Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, who, after working together for a decade and a half, are basically brothers. That kinship was on full display in an interview when TV Guide asked the dynamic duo to name their three favorite moments over the course of the CW show’s 15-season run. In the video, which you can check out above, Padalecki delivered a thoughtful but lengthy explanation for why Season 2’s “Bloodlust” with guest star Sterling K. Brown stood among his top moments. He cited the emotional scene in which Sam utters to Dean, “I just want you to be my brother again” as the moment that helped him really understand who Sam was and the decisions he’d made so far. But that tangent was too much for Ackles, who interrupted Padalecki to jokingly quip, “I’m gonna need a snappier answer.”Supernatural’s Danneel Ackles and Genevieve Padalecki Will Come Face to Face for Ruby’s Return

To be fair, Ackles rattled off his top moments in practically no time. Among those to make the cut were Dean avoiding a hit to the testicles in Season 5’s “Changing Channels,” Dean killing Hitler in Season 12, and Dean’s threesome in a motel with two women while Sam sat in the Impala back in Season 3. Meanwhile, Misha Collins stuck to iconic Castiel moments like the angel’s dramatic entrance in Season 4 and his struggle to be human in Season 9, which included him emptying a tube a toothpaste in his mouth because he didn’t know how to brush his teeth. Alexander Calvert, who joined the series at the end of Season 12, listed his scenes with Lucifer in Season 14 and the series finale, set to air on May 18, among his favorites.

Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, SupernaturalPhoto: Diyah Pera/CW