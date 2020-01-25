watch-jennifer-aniston-surprise-friends-fans-at-central-perk

Could we be any more excited? Friends star Jennifer Aniston made a surprise return to the Warner Brothers lot of Friends, and took the opportunity to scare a few fans.

Guesting hosting The Ellen Show (which is filmed where Friends once was), Aniston made a surprise visit to the Central Perk coffee shop set.

As fans were having their photos taken on the famous orange sofa, Aniston hid behind them and jumped out – even offering to pour some (pretend) coffee.

You can watch the whole hilarious segment below.