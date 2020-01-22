watch:-jawaani-jaaneman-song-‘ole-ole’-sees-saif-ali-khan-grooving-to-the-remix-version-of-his-90s-hit-track

Yet another remix makes its way from Jawaani Jaaneman‘s playlist. Titled ‘Ole Ole’, the song is a remix version of popular 90s track from Saif Ali Khan’s film Yeh Dillagi. While the original song was sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya, the revamped version of ‘Ole Ole’, is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Yash Narvekar.

Earlier last week, the makers had released their first track, ‘Gallan Kardi’, which was a recreated from the popular Punjabi hit ‘Jeene Mera Dil Lutteya,.’

Saif Ali Khan in a still from the film | Twitter

‘Ole Ole’ sees Saif in complete casanova mode, encapsulating what is expected of him from the film. The one minute 45 seconds long music video shows Saif hanging out at bars and also flirting with women in pubs. He also performs the hook step of the original song.

The pressure of living up to the song’s standards was strongly felt by choreographer Mudassar Khan. Speaking to Mid-Day he talked about his efforts to match the energy of the original song in the remake with Saif Ali Khan’s help.

“When I was told that I have to recreate ‘Ole ole’, my first reaction was of panic and fear. When I went to meet Saif sir, he told me that the song had to be a blend of both, his on-screen character and his persona in the original song. ‘Ole ole’ was a legendary track and we couldn’t be short of that energy. We wanted the hook step, but I was told to not replicate it. So, I put a dab step to the original signature move. After he saw the final cut, Saif sir messaged me to say that he liked the song.”

Check out the song here

Swag wahi purana, phir se dil deewane bole #OleOle, out now: https://t.co/oK3cZqHcxE #JawaaniJaaneman#BlackKnightFilms #NorthernLightsFilms @nitinrkakkar #SaifAliKhan @AlayaF__ #Tabu @honeybhagnani @_AmitMishra_ #AbhijeetBhattacharya @tanishkbagchi @musicshabbir @vashubhagnani — Pooja Entertainment (@poojafilms) January 22, 2020

Jawaani Jaaneman is directed by Nitin Kakkar, who had previously directed Filmistaan and Mitron. The film went on floors in London in June, 2019. The film is produced by Saif’s production house Black Knight Films, Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films, and Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment.

The film marks the acting debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F, and stars Tabu, Kumud Mishra, Farida Jalal in pivotal roles

Jawaani Jaaneman is slated to hit cinemas on 31 January.

