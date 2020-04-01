🔥Watch Jason Derulo and his girlfriend Jena Frumes absolutely smash this TikTok challenge🔥

Singer Jason Derulo and his girlfriend Jena Frumes are currently winning at TikTok, performing death-defying acts while in isolation.

Like many, Derulo and his girlfriend, model and influencer Jena Frumes, have turned to TikTok to kill time while in isolation, and their challenges put many to shame.

In one new video, the couple attempt the #standupchallenge to Krypto9095’s song Woah, in which the pair seem to defy the laws of physics.

Derulo starts on all fours with Jena balancing on his back. Derulo then stands up slightly on each beat, with Frumes keeping still on his back.

It’s a nail-biter, but Derulo makes it to a standing position without hurting anyone – or so it seems.

“@jenafrumes was not hurt in making this video… but I was,” Derulo wrote on TikTok.

@jasonderulo

@jenafrumes was not hurt in making this video… but I was 🥴

♬ WOAH – Krypto9095

In another TikTok, the couple attempt the routine…and it ends in disaster.

@jasonderulo

I tried to catch her @jenafrumes @brookeamelia18 @realestmannyfresh ##moodboost ##fyp ##fail

♬ WOAH – Krypto9095

The pair also tried another move to Derulo’s own song, Losing My Mind, in which Frumes attempted to defy gravity over a swimming pool. Needless to say, it ended in watery disaster.

@jasonderulo

FAIL VERSION 😂😳 ##usethissound ##happyathome ##fail

♬ Losing my mind FAIL – jasonderulo

However, another attempt bore success.

Derulo has been posting prolifically on TikTok from his lush pad while in isolation; in one clip, he shows how creative he’s been getting with his home workouts.

Meanwhile, Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock saw Derulo and Frumes’ success and tried to recreate it – to no avail.

@leighannepinnock

It would be easy they said! You could do that they said… 😳 ##standupchallenge

♬ WOAH – Krypto9095

In her clip, Pinnock jumps off on both attempts.

“It would be easy they said! You could do that they said,” she wrote.