watch:-how-david-jeffrey’s-modelling-video-inspired-ballymena-united’s-irish-cup-celebration







We can all thank Declan Carville for bringing the David Jeffrey modelling video back to our attention again.

The New Year hasn’t exactly been full of laughs as the winter blues set in after the festive period, so thank you to Declan Carville for changing all that.

On Saturday, the Ballymena United striker and sometimes goalkeeper, settled Sky Blue nerves by putting them into the lead against Crumlin Star.

He made a beeline to the touchline and then performed a bizarre skiing celebration that had David Jeffrey shaking his head and chortling as he made his way back to the dug-out.

Your intrepid reporter made enquiries as to what this was all about after the game and wasn’t really expecting this reply.

“I know exactly what it is,” said Jeffrey.

“There’s a video on YouTube from many, many years ago when Mark Robson asked me to do a modelling show for charity, and if you go on to YouTube and type in ‘David Jeffrey male model’ there is one part of it where I’m modelling ski suits.

“That was obviously pre-planned, and that was Declan enjoying that.