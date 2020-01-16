watch:-here’s-how-everett-will-let-you-protest-that-parking-ticket-over-skype-or-facetime

Everett residents who don’t feel like heading to City Hall to appeal their parking ticket — in other words, all of them — soon won’t have to. Mayor Carlo DeMaria announced Tuesday that the city will be among the first in the state to offer virtual appeal hearings via FaceTime and Skype starting on Jan. 21.

Everett residents now have the option to protest parking tickets or conduct code enforcement hearings just by scheduling an appointment over email.

“This new and innovative service will ease the burden of coming to City Hall to appeal a citation,” DeMaria said in a press release. “Many individuals struggle to physically come to City Hall. This new service will ensure due process is afforded to all.”

Once an appointment is scheduled, a hearing officer will video-call an individual using an iPad on the scheduled date and time to discuss the citation. Then, residents will have the option of receiving the hearing officer’s decision through email or a letter sent to their home.

This new opportunity is part of the mayor’s push to virtualize, said deputy director of Communications and Intergovernmental Affairs Deanna Deveney.

Everything you could do in City Hall, Deveney said, DeMaria hopes to eventually make accessible online. This could include marriage licenses, too.

According to the city, code enforcement appellants do not have to be present during the hearing, as a representative or property manager will be sufficient.

When the program is fully up and running, residents will be able to go to the City Hall website to schedule their hearings. Until then, appointments can be scheduled at least 48 hours in advance by emailing parking hearings or inspectional services, depending on the citation, or by calling Constituent Services at 617-394-2270 (311) to set up their appointment.

Besides Everett, Boston also offers virtual appeals, but only to out-of-state residents, Deveney said.