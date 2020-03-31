watch:-hardik-pandya-“quaran-training”-at-home-in-latest-twitter-post

Hardik Pandya is making sure he stays fit by exercising at home. © Twitter

Hardik Pandya is not taking a back seat during his forced break from cricket. The Indian fast-bowling all-rounder is making sure he stays fit by exercising at home. In a video shared by him on Twitter, Pandya can be seen working out constantly in a bid to stay fit as the country fights against the coronavirus pandemic. He captioned the post, “Quaran-training, Don’t forget about your personal fitness during the quarantine. Stay fit, Stay healthy”. Several cricketers from around the country have been sharing workout videos to entertain their fans.

Quaran-training Don’t forget about your personal fitness during the quarantine. Stay fit, stay healthy #CrushQuarantine #Fitness #HomeWorkout #Training pic.twitter.com/j5ZdnuGtcd

— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 31, 2020

Hardik Pandya has been out of action since the T20I series against South Africa in September 2019 when his back injury resurfaced. The Mumbai Indians player underwent surgery for his lower back in London last year. Since then, Hardik Pandya has not played any international game for India. Interestingly, Hardik Pandya was set to make his return in the three-match ODI series against South Africa at home.However, it wasn’t meant to be as the series against the Proteas got called off in the wake of the coronavirus threat. Hardik Pandya has been a key player for the Indian team. Hardik’s performances both with bat and ball have helped India win crucial games. The all-rounder will be a big factor in the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup which is set to take place in Australia later this year.Cricketers and other sports personalities from around the world have urged citizens to follow social distancing as the world battles against the coronavirus pandemic. Many popular sports personalities have also made monetary contributions to help their respective countries.