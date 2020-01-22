watch:-giant-waves-smash-parts-of-spain

Huge waves, heavy rain and gale-force winds crashed into buildings in Mallorca while another town was covered with sea foam as Storm Gloria continues to ravage parts of Spain.

Hundreds have been left without electricity and at least four people are believed to have been killed by the powerful storm, officials say.

A thick sea foam washed ashore and covered the streets of Tossa de Mar, a seaside town in Spain. It’s a rare phenomenon not seen for years in the holiday resort near Girona in Catalonia.