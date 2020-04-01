🔥Watch: First Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge Clip Brings The Hype🔥

PSA: The pale-eyed, undead ninja Hanzo Hasashi (AKA Scorpion) has sworn revenge against Shang Tsung, so brace yourself for a supercharged brawl the likes of which we’ve never seen before.

That is, in a nutshell, the core plot powering Warner’s animated Mortal Kombat movie (full title: Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge), which is now just two weeks away from its digital debut.

And so, in an effort to fuel excitement, the Powers That Be have unleashed a suitably graphic, R-rated clip, introducing us to franchise legend Johnny Cage – voiced in this instance by Community and Stargirl alum Joel McHale – and the adventure that awaits.

Helmed by Ethan Spaulding, whose credits include multiple episodes of Avatar: The Last Airbender, Scorpion’s Revenge revolves around the “once-in-a-generation tournament between the champions of Outworld and Earthrealm – a competition that will ultimately determine the fate of Earth and all its citizens.”

While this snippet also lends the opportunity to familiarize ourselves with Raiden and Sonya Blade, McHale’s Johnny Cage is the real centerpiece, and we fully expect Warner Bros. Interactive to roll out similar character-focused clips in the coming days. Stay tuned for more on that front.

Alongside McHale in the voice booth is Dexter star Jennifer Carpenter as Sonya Blade, another long-time favorite among Mortal Kombat fans. They’ll be rubbing shoulders with Jordan Rodrigues (Liu Kang), Mortal Kombat X star Patrick Seitz (Scorpion and Hanzo Hasashi), Steve Blum (Sub-Zero), Artt Butler (Shang Tsung), Darin De Paul (Quan Chi), Robin Atkin Downes (Kano), David B. Mitchell (Raiden), Ike Amadi (Jax Briggs) and Kevin Michael Richardson as the formidable four-armed Shokan, Goro.

Packed to the rafters with Blu-ray extras and special features, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge pummels its way onto home video on April 28th – precisely two weeks after its digital debut across 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack and Blu-ray Combo Pack.