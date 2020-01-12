WATCH | Deepika Padukone’s reply to Ranveer Singh’s heartfelt post on calling her ‘baby’

Ranveer Singh and Deepika PadukoneInstagram

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone never fail to give us couple goals. They are often seen mushy and cute on their social media feed and the fans can’t stop gushing over them.

Deepika has been making headlines post making her appearance at JNU. She faced a backlash from eminent political leaders. Seeing all this Ranveer her husband, who often is seen supporting her, chose to stay mum. Post the release of Deepika’s film, Ranveer posted a heartfelt note on his social media handle praising the film Chhapaak, his baby love Deepika’s outstanding work as an actor and first-time producer and Meghna the director of the film.

For Meghna Ranveer wrote, “Meghna, your film gives the audience hope and courage. It shows you the best and worst of humanity in a kaleidoscopic cinematic spectrum. It elucidates a subject that we’ve only ever heard of but never really fully understood. It offers a definitive and insightful deep-dive into the horrific gamut of acid violence. The story shakes you to your core and then lifts you heroically until your emotions soar. Talvar, Raazi and now Chhapaak..may I say Bravo!”

Addressing Deepika, Baby, Ranveer said, “My baby. I’ve witnessed you toil relentlessly to create this special piece of work. You’ve been an engine behind the project, and are the soul of the film. This is the most important installment in your body of work. You labored with such honesty in intent and action. You dug deep and fought through your challenges, faced your fears, overcame your struggles and today you and your team stand triumphant as the creators of one of the films of our times. Your performance is way more than everything I thought it could and would be. It’s moved me, stirred me and stayed with me. You blended strength with vulnerability and lent dignity to an immensely complex portrayal in such a fine manner that I’m simply awestruck at your craft. It’s staggering and astonishing what you’ve achieved with Malti. A glowing gem in your repertoire. I love you, baby. I’ve never been more proud of you. @deepikapadukone #chhapaak.”

After this lovable post, Deepika replied to Ranveer’s post and wrote, ‘This’ and shared the story on her Instagram handle.

deepika’s reaction to ranveer’s postinstagram

Ranveer went to the premiere of Chhapaak with Deepika and the pictures of their kiss of love are all over the internet.

Watch now:

Ranveer was snapped with Deepika’s parents at the premiere of Chhapaak.

Inspired from the life of activist Laxmi Agarwal, Chhapaak chronicles the journey of a feisty acid-attack survivor Malti (Deepika), Chhapaak is running in theatres now.