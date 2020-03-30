watch-dave-grohl,-billie-eilish-perform-on-elton-john’s-coronavirus-relief-concert

Elton John hosted a “living room concert” for coronavirus relief on Sunday and tapped everyone from Dave Grohl to Billie Eilish to Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong to Mariah Carey to perform as part of the virtual concert.

Grohl performed an acoustic rendition of “My Hero,” dedicating his performance to “all the people out there on the frontlines that are doing their best to get us through all of this.”

Armstrong played an emotional rendition of Green Day’s “Boulevard of Broken Dreams.” “I hope everybody’s happy and healthy,” the singer said. “I just wanted to say it’s an honor to be playing for everybody right now.”

Eilish and her brother Finneas offered an acoustic rendition of “Bad Guy.”

Meanwhile, Backstreet Boys played “I Want It That Way,” Sam Smith took on “How Do You Sleep” and Alicia Keys performed “Underdog.” Carey performed “Always Be My Baby” from her home studio with the help of virtual backup singers.

H.E.R. shared a new, previously unreleased track “Keep Holding On.”

John closed out the evening of music with his own performance of “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.” As the credits rolled he told fans, “When this is all over and done with, I’ll be out there playing for you again.”

The special encouraged viewers to support Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation, and paid tribute to the health professionals, first responders and local heroes battling the coronavirus outbreak. Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, and Tim McGraw also performed during the hour-long special.