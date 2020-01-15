watch:-could-derry-girls-be-coming-to-a-silver-screen-near-you?







Derry Girls cast members Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Dylan Llewellyn, and creator Lisa McGee at the ‘Derry Girls’ mural painted by UV Artists on the gable wall of Badger’s Bar. Credit: Lorcan Doherty/Press Eye

Derry Girls’ writer Lisa McGee has confirmed she is in “discussions” about a movie for the hit Channel 4 comedy.

The show, which follows the antics of Erin Quinn and her three friends and that “wee English fella” growing up in The Maiden City in the early 90s, has received critical acclaim and was the biggest comedy hit for Channel 4 in a decade.

Now, Derry native McGee – who used her childhood as the basis for the show – said there are plans to see the group embarrassing themselves on the big screen.

Speaking to Red Carpet News TV at the Women In Film and TV Awards, she said: “That’s definitely something we’re talking about and something I’d like to explore.

“It’s just if the story is right. So, it’s about me figuring all that out at some point.”

The screenwriter also teased what’s to come in series three when stars Saoirse-Monica Jackson (Erin), Nicola Coughlan (Clare), Jamie-Lee O’Donnell (Michelle), Louisa Harland (Orla) and Dylan Llewellyn (James) return to the small screen.

McGee said the next season will see the main characters beginning to “grow up a little bit”.

“They’re still eejits and they’re still going to get into a lot of trouble but they’re certainly going to grow up,” she said.

“There’s definitely a very personal journey that they go on, as well as a political one,” she said.

“It’s an exciting time for them as they’re just on the cusp of adulthood.”







Screen writer Lisa McGee drew from childhood experiences for the plot (Niall Carson/PA)

And while we’ll the return of the likes of Aunt Sarah, Da and Uncle Colm, McGee promised there will be plenty of celebrity cameos.

“There’s lots of new guest characters, as always. In every episode, we have a new big guest star come in,” she said.

“That’s really exciting, writing those. That has been good craic so I’m looking forward to shooting all of that.”

The hit comedy series became a worldwide phenomenon after it made its debut on Netflix.

When asked why so many people have warmed to the girls, Lisa added: “There’s a fondness of them because they’re so flawed and stupid at times. People recognise themselves in that, I think.”

Derry Girls series two launched with a consolidated audience of 3.2m viewers for episode one, making it Channel 4’s biggest UK comedy launch episode for 15 years.

In Northern Ireland, the series two launch was the most watched programme across all channels since series one.

It is not yet known when the third series will air.

The cast were a hit again in a new arena recently as they caused festive mayhem taking part in New Year’s Great British Bake Off.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, Dylan Llewellyn and Siobhan McSweeney were jokingly branded “five of the most troublesome people we have ever had in the tent” by host Sandi Toksvig, who added: “But I don’t think we have ever had more fun.”

Belfast Telegraph Digital