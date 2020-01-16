watch:-child’s-lucky-escape-after-being-hit-by-van-in-belfast-after-dash-across-main-road







A child had a lucky escape after being hit by a van in Belfast on Tuesday.

A video, circulating on social media, shows the child leaving a car before dashing across the road without looking before being hit by a van.

It is believed the incident occurred on the Upper Newtownards Road at around 3.25pm on Tuesday.

Footage, captured by a nearby vehicle, shows a car park up on the busy main road. The child can then be seen emerging from the car at the side of the road.

He is then seen running across the road – with a piercing blood-curdling scream of a women breaking the relative calm of the afternoon rush hour.

The child cuts in front of the car filming the footage – which is sitting waiting on the traffic to move on – before running straight into the side of a van moving in the opposite direction.

A woman charges across the road after the car toward the van as the child gets back up, seemingly without serious injury.

The woman picks him up into her arms before running back to her vehicle clutching the child close to her.

What appears to be the van driver, then gets out of his vehicle and goes to check on the child. He can be heard telling someone that the child – who appears to be of early primary school age – is “fine”.

Thousands have watched the terrifying incident on social media. Many were shocked at how close the child came to serious injury.

One commented that he was seconds away from being killed or seriously injured.

“Such a shock for child and driver,” said one Facebook users, “I hope the little child is alright.”

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it had no report of the incident.

Police have also been contacted.

