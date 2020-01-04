watch:-chhapaak-actress-deepika-padukone-and-laxmi-agarwal-break-down-in-tears

Laxmi Agarwal, Deepika PadukoneInstagram

Deepika Padukone is on promotional spree for her upcoming film Chhapaak. The film is based on a real life incident of Laxmi Agarwal, wherein Deepika plays an acid attack victim. The actor has always been sensitive about the topic and often gets emotional talking about it.

At the press conference held in Mumbai for the song launch, Deepika was present with Laxmi (the real acid attack victim), along with director Meghna Gulzar, Gulzar Sahab and Shankar Mahadevan.

Deepika got emotional and broke down with Laxmi when shankar mahadevan crooned the song. Both Laxmi and Deepika hugged each other. This isn’t the first time she cried. At the trailer launch too, she burst into tears.

A rather emotional Deepika and Laxmi answered media’s queries like a boss and Deepika revealed that the film was earlier called as Gandhak and not Chhapaak.

Laxmi Agarwal (left) and Deepika Padukone.Twitter

Deepika said, “Earlier film was called Gandhak and during the process Meghna Gulzar ji decided that we should change the title. She called me one day and I asked why do you want to change the title? Everyone will understand this title. She said that, ‘I want to use the title of the movie in a song and that song becomes the soul of the film, becomes the thread which binds the whole film together and Chhapaak.’

“I may be honest I didn”t have faith in the title when I was told about it and she knows about it. I was like ok yeah, you are the director you decide. But I think it grew on me eventually and today I can see her vision and today I can understand why she wanted Chhapaak word,” adds the Chhapaak actor.

Deepika further said that she is super proud to be associated with Chhapaak. She adds, “The Journey has been rewarding, out of all the films I have done, I am proud of this film. The fact that we all attempted the film and I am super proud that the team is sitting here.”

Laxmi too had a point to prove as she went emotional after discussing the acid situation. She avers, ” I am glad and happy that this film is made, the society will now look upon acid victims in a positive light. When I first saw the look of the film, I was like ‘wow, this is me’!.”

A teary-eyed Laxmi Agarwal also added why she feels acid attack victims shouldn’t be called victims as they are fighters and now over the years they have got a lot of acceptance in the society.

Deepika Padukone in ChhapaakTwitter

Laxmi opined, “Tezaab toh logo ke dimag main hai, hum fighters hai, victims nai”, I am glad that this film is made. This will change the mindset of the people.

Gulzar too spoke about Bollywood’s obsession with beautification!

Chhapaak stars Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey, the film is set to release on January 10, 2020.