watch:-car-ablaze-in-aftermath-of-us-assassination-of-iran’s-general-qassim-soleimani 

Watch video footage of the aftermath of the assassination of top Iranian General Qassim Soleimani.

The video broadcast by Iranian state television and distributed on social media shows Soleimani’s burning vehicle at Baghdad Airport.

Soleimani led Iran’s elite Quds Force since 1998 and the US blamed him for overseeing protests at the American Embassy in Iraq in recent days.

In a statement released by the Pentagon the US accused Soleimani of “actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members” in Iraq and the region.

President Trump ordered the airstrike on Friday before tweeting a picture of the American flag.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei threatened “severe revenge” for Soleimani’s killing.