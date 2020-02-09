watch:-captain-marvel’s-deleted-avengers:-age-of-ultron-cameo-leaks-online

The Infinity Saga boxset released back in November, bringing all 23 movies in the first three phases of the MCU together for the first time, as well as various must-see extras for each film. The only hitch is that it costs a small fortune to purchase it, so much of the Marvel fandom is having to rely on those who managed to get a copy uploading or screen-shotting deleted scenes online.

Take this latest case, for instance. Over on YouTube, someone has now shared the deleted scene from Avengers: Age of Ultron that features Captain Marvel’s cameo. As you can see up above, the clip has the ‘new’ Avengers assembling at their HQ, with War Machine, Falcon, Vision and Scarlet Witch all there. But also included is a stand-in for Carol Danvers. The idea was to simply cast the role later on and then seamlessly insert her into the scene.

Here’s Kevin Feige explaining a bit more about their plan:

“The way we reveal Scarlet Witch [in costume] at the end of the movie? Those were Captain Marvel plate shots. Joss said, ‘We’ll cast her later!’ And I said, ‘Yeah Joss, we’ll cast her later.’ [Whispers to an invisible associate who isn’t Joss] ‘We’re not putting her in there!’ Finally Joss was like ‘Let’s use those plates to let Scarlet Witch fly into frame, give her a big entrance?’ And that makes sense – she’s come to their side, and she deserves the cool intro, which will feed into another movie we start shooting in a few weeks.”

There’s no denying that it would’ve been nice to have Carol make her MCU debut as early as Avengers: Age of Ultron, but in hindsight, it was definitely smart to hold off. After all, there wouldn’t have been much context for why she was there or where she came from and deciding to first establish her backstory before having her join the team definitely worked out well.

Still, this is certainly an interesting look at what could’ve been had things turned out differently. And it’s just one of many, many fascinating deleted scenes found on the Infinity Saga boxset. So if you’ve got some extra cash to spare, and can actually find a copy – as they’re completely sold out everywhere – do yourself a favor and pick it up.