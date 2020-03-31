watch-bts,-dua-lipa,-billie-eilish-perform-on-special-edition-of-‘corden’

James Corden filmed a special edition of The Late Late Show called “Home Fest” and called upon several musicians to record at-home performances for the episode.

Corden shot the special in his garage to help raise money for the CDC Foundation and Feed The Children, and tapped BTS, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish and John Legend to perform. He also brought in Will Ferrell and David Blaine to help “bring some joy and some music in your home.”

“This is a strange and terrifying time and I just want you to know that we are all in this together,” Corden said in his opening monologue. “Tonight is about brining people together to keep them apart.”

During the special, BTS performed “Boy With Luv” from South Korea after checking in with fans from quarantine. “I think it’s quite a difficult time for everyone in the world right now,” member RM said. “It may seem like we’re isolated, but we’re still connected.”

Eilish and her brother Finneas appeared from their house with some puppies to perform “Everything I Wanted,” off Eilish’s reissue of reissue of When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. “Dude, life is weird, weird right now for everybody,” the singer noted ahead of the performance. “It’s a weird time.” Meanwhile, Legend gave a rendition of his new single, “Actions,” which he released earlier this month.

Dua Lipa took on her track “Don’t Start Now” with virtual help from some of her friends, performing from her apartment in London.

To conclude the special, Ben Platt joined the cast of Dear Evan Hansen for a rendition of the Broadway musical’s tune “You Will Be Found.”

You can watch the full “Home Fest” episode here.