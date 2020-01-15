Watch | BMTC woman chief behind wheels of Volvo bus, sends message of woman empowerment

Online dna test vulnerable to hacking













In an attempt to encourage more women employees to step forward and drive Volvo buses, IAS officer C Shikha, the managing director of Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) drove a Volvo bus at the Hoskote Volvo driving training centre.

A video of the IAS officer surfaced the internet while she was test-driving a Volvo bus on Tuesday, January 14. In the video, C Shikha was seen behind the wheels as she was assisted by senior BMTC officials. The BMTC MD drove the bus in order to perform a quality check on the test track.

In recent times, C Shikha is one of the first IAS officers to have inspected a Volvo bus by test driving it herself. The employees, especially the BMTC women staff were overwhelmed by this gesture of their MD.

#Bengaluru: #BMTC managing director C Shikha drives a Volvo bus on a test-track at the bus training centre. @TOIBengaluru @BBPVedike @dipika_bajpai @IASassociation @Ratnaprabha_IAS @silk_board @MarathahalliBrg @WFRising @sandeeprrao1991 @mathangcito @BalooET pic.twitter.com/umZIoAQHUF — Rakesh Prakash (@rakeshprakash1) January 14, 2020

‘More women staffers should drive Volvo buses’

In an interview, C Shikha said, “I just wanted to get a feel of public transport and also experience the feeling of driving a Volvo.” She further added, “More women staffers should come forward to drive Volvo buses. I was doing a quality check as we are in the process of procuring these buses.” BMTC has 6,400 buses and employees around 14,000 bus drivers with a daily ridership of 36 lakhs.