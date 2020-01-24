watch-billie-eilish’s-new-self-directed-video-for-‘everything-i-wanted’

Billie Eilish has shared a new, self-directed video for her latest single ‘Everything I Wanted’.

Read more: Billie Eilish – Album Of The Year: 2019 was hers

The pop star announced the arrival of the clip on her Instagram page earlier today (January 23), sharing a snippet of the video.

““everything i wanted” VIDEO OUT IN ONE HOUR EVERYWHERE 12PM PT. DIRECTED BY ME! STARRING MY BRUDDER FINNEAS😁😁” she captioned the post.

The video begins with the words: “Finneas is my brother and best friend. No matter what the circumstance, we have always and always will be there for each other.” It then shows Eilish and her brother and collaborator Finneas in a car driving through a city at night. The two stare straight ahead as she lip syncs to the track, Finneas only turning his head as his sister begins to drive onto a beach and towards the ocean.

In a press release, Eilish said: “My brother and I wrote this song about each other and I wanted to create a visual that emphasises that no matter what, we’ll be there for each other through everything. This is the second video I’ve directed of mine. We worked so hard, for hours and hours on end. I love it, I hope you do too.”

Meanwhile, the musician has confirmed her plans to make a new album this year. When asked if she would release a new record during an interview at iHeartRadio’s ALTer EGO concert last weekend (January 18-19), Eilish responded: “This year, no, but I will be making it this year. But next few years? It’s coming. When it’s made. It’s not made yet.”

She also gave an update on her forthcoming AppleTV documentary, which is expected to follow the star in the wake of the release of her debut album, ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, in March last year.

“I’ve seen no part of it,” she said. “I’m terrified. I’m freaked out. They’ve been filming since like July of 2018 … Who has that much footage of them that they’ve never seen? I’m terrified.”

Eilish is nominated in three categories at this year’s NME Awards, including Best Album In The World, Best Song In The World and Best Solo Act In The World. The winners will be announced on February 12 at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.