watch-billie-eilish-perform-on-james-corden’s-new-‘homefest’-special

Billie Eilish checked in with James Corden on Monday night for Homefest, an hour-long CBS special to raise funds for those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Production on Corden’s Late Late Show has halted due to the virus outbreak, but the show is carrying on in what he called the “strangest” episode yet. The host called on Eilish, BTS, and more for home performances to “bring some joy and some music.”

Like the rest of us, Billie Eilish is stuck at home with family. “Dude, life is weird, weird right now for everybody,” Billie noted as she cradled two puppies. “It’s a weird time.”

The singer tuned in with her brother Finneas, who confirmed that the siblings are binge-watching their way through self-isolation, admitting they’ve hit Jim Carey’s Yes Man, and Fleabag “two or three times.” The duo then delivered a sweet performance “everything I wanted.”

As the episode continued, Corden was also joined by BTS, John Legend and Dua Lipa for live performances. HomeFest was held in support of the CDC Foundation and Feed the Children. Watch the full hour-long special below.

