watch:-behind-the-scenes-of-queen’s-university’s-irish-cup-shock-win-over-linfield

Championship side Queen’s University sent shockwaves through the Irish Cup on Saturday afternoon when they ousted Linfield from the competition.

In what was one of the biggest cup shocks in recent memory, Marc McKenna and Jonah Mitchell netted to send Peter Thompson’s side through 2-1.

So how did it all come about?

Queen’s opened up The Dub to the Irish FA cameras on matchday to get the inside track before and after the game.

Watch Queen’s boss Peter Thompson go from contemplating the prospect of an ‘unthinkable’ result to toasting his side’s ‘historic’ victory.

“We have to be on top of our game and hope that Linfield have an off day,” he smiled before the game, just about daring to dream of what was going to unfold.

“They’re young, fit, talented and they play without fear. I just was us to give a good account of ourselves. It’s unthinkable to think that you’re going to get the result but football’s football. Stranger things have happened.”

Fast forward through a stunning 90 minutes and the celebrations began.

“Queen’s have a quota on players that we can select – 75% of our players have to be students or graduates of Queen’s,” he reflected. “To beat arguably the biggest club in the country, it’s remarkable.

“That’s why we brought it to The Dub.”

As well as interviews with the manager and players, there’s also a good angle on the Mark Stafford handball that led to Queen’s University’s winning penalty.

“I think all the boys are going to head out now. After you that, you can’t not,” smiled goal-scorer Marc McKenna.

Have a look at all of the build-up, the action and the celebrations in the video above.

