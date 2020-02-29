watch-aston-villa-vs.-sheffield-united:-how-to-live-stream,-tv-channel,-start-time-for-saturday’s-premier-league-game

Watch Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday’s Premier League game

Sports
John koli

Who’s PlayingSheffield United @ Aston VillaCurrent Records: Sheffield United 10-7-10; Aston Villa 7-16-4What to Know Sheffield United is headed to Villa Park to take on Aston Villa with a bit of pep in their step buoyed by a victory in their last meeting. They will face off against one another at 7 a.m. ET on Saturday. Sheffield has kept their last six contests to within one goal, so Villa should be prepared for a fight. On Saturday, the Blades and Brighton & Hove Albion ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw. Meanwhile, Villa came up short against Southampton on Saturday, falling 2-0. After their draw, Sheffield will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We’ll see if the Lions are willing to oblige them.How To WatchWho: Aston Villa vs. Sheffield UnitedWhen: Saturday at 7 a.m. ETWhere: Villa ParkOnline streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)Follow: CBS Sports AppSeries HistorySheffield United won the only match these two teams have played in the last two years.Dec 14, 2019 – Sheffield United 2 vs. Aston Villa 0

