Watch as Arnold Schwarzenegger Cheers Everyone Up with His Barnyard Pals Whiskey and Lulu

Arnold Schwarzenegger is one of the many actors to offer up some coronavirus tips over the weekend. However, the Terminator star may have one of the best messages since he recruited his barnyard pals Whiskey and Lulu. Local government has started to take matters into their own hands and we’re seeing the closing of bars, gyms, movie theaters, casinos, and other businesses in an effort to get people to stay at home. Schwarzenegger decided to make a little video to prove just how easy it is to self-isolate in a time like this.

Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together. pic.twitter.com/FRg41QehuB — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 16, 2020

As the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States, people are being urged to stay indoors and only go to the grocery store or work for the next few weeks. The CDC wants everybody to avoid gatherings of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks. This is going to change the way people live their lives for the foreseeable future and Arnold Schwarzenegger wants everybody to know that it’s not all that bad. He captioned his video with, “Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger is 72-years old, which puts him at risk, though he’s probably heathier than 90% of the population. The coronavirus targets the elderly and those who have weak immune systems, so it’s best for these people to really avoid going out at all costs. To demonstrate this, Schwarzenegger brought his pet Donkey Lulu into the house, along with Whiskey the mini pony. The three sit around and eat carrots as the actor states his case. Schwarzenegger had this to say.

“See, the important thing is that you stay at home, because there’s a curfew now. No one is allowed out. Especially someone who is, like, 72 years old. After you are 65, you are not allowed out of the house anymore in California. So we stay home and we eat here. We don’t go out. We don’t go to restaurants. We don’t do anything like that anymore here. We just eat with Whiskey and Lulu… So much more fun.”

Not everybody has a pet donkey and a mini pony, but Arnold Schwarzenegger’s message is simple: stay indoors. Now is a good time to get into something you’ve been meaning to do around the house. Read a book, beat that video game, finish that quilt, learn that song, pull the weeds, watch that show, whatever it is, just try and stay in the house. Everybody is going to go through a rough patch at the moment, but it could be worse.

As California and New York lead the way, more states are sure to follow with curfews and business closures. Grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open, but the ultimate goal is to keep our distance from people. For now, staying at home will be the easiest way to do so, just ask Arnold Schwarzenegger. You can check out Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Twitter message below.