watch-anushka-sharma-crash-virat-kohli’s-live-session-with-hilarious-comment

Updated: Friday, April 3, 2020, 18: 29 [IST]

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been busy spending time with each other and their pets while under lockdown just like the rest of India, during the Coronavirus pandemic. They have also been urging their fans to be safe and stay home during this crisis. On Thursday, Virat Kohli, with the former England batsman Kevin Pietersen, hosted an Instagram Live video chat session with fans. The two cricketers discussed the current scenario amongst various other topics with their fans and answered some questions. However, they were interrupted by Anushka Sharma in a hilarious way when the conversation went on for far too long. Kevin posted a screenshot of their session where you can see Anushka's comment in the chat. While sharing the epic moment with fans on Instagram, he captioned the post as, "When the BOSS said time was up, time was up! @anushkasharma @virat.kohli Hope you all enjoyed that? Just two dudes hanging out." Anushka's comment in live session read, "Chalo chalo dinner time." The actress during self-isolation is prioritizing her and everyone's health, she revealed on social media that she starts her day with a haldi mixture and follows it up with lemon water and then tops it off with alkaline water. On Instagram stories, Anushka shared her daily routine step by step with her fans and concluded it with, a selfie with the Halo filter and captioned it as, "Jo Jo ghar pe baitha – woh mahaan." Virushka has been one of B-town's favourite couples, and their PDA on social media is setting couples goals. They recently shared goofy pictures on Instagram right before bedtime. In the wake of the current crisis, the couple also pledged their support to PM-CARES Fund and CM Relief Fund and donated Rs 3 crore.