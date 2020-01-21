watch:-amitabh-bachchan-calls-his-team-of-rehabilitated-football-players-‘sheron-ka-jhund’-in-first-teaser-of-nagraj-manjule’s-film

A day after launching the first poster, the makers of Amitabh Bachchan’s much-awaited social drama, Jhund, have unveiled the official teaser from the movie.

The teaser begins with a blacked-out screen, with the sound of the shutter being opened and metal clanking on the floor. It’s soon replaced by Bachchan’s voiceover, where he requests someone he calls ‘sir’ to not refer to his squad as a ‘jhund‘, but rather as a team. The camera then pans on a group of youngsters, who are seen charging forth inside a market’s alleyway with cricket bats, metal chains, metal rods, sticks and stones in their hands. Their heroic strut is coupled with an anthem which calls this group “sheron ka jhund” (a pride of lions).

Check out the teaser here

Two of the finest talents of #India – #AmitabhBachchan and #Sairaat director Nagraj Manjule – collaborate for the first time… Also, mark the release date: 8 May 2020… Teaser of #Jhund: https://t.co/fJMRZEOihe — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 21, 2020

Jhund is based on the life of Vijay Barse, a Nagpur-based retired sports professor, who pioneered the international phenomenon of ‘Jhoparpatti football’ (slum football). With his efforts, Barse has managed to rehabilitate street kids by keeping them off drugs and crime by turning them into soccer players, and eventually building a whole team. The film marks the Bollywood directorial debut of Fandry and Sairat helmer Nagraj Manjule. Sairat’s lead actors Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar are also a part of Jhund. In February 2019, the first look of Bachchan from the film was released. It featured the veteran actor facing a dusty field amidst throngs of people.

Check out Amitabh Bachchan’s look from the movie here

In November 2019, the film landed in legal trouble after Hyderabad-based filmmaker Nandi Chinni Kumar sent legal notices to Manjule and Bachchan on the grounds of copyright infringement. Kumar claimed he bought exclusive rights in 2017 to make a movie on the life of Akhilesh Paul, a slum soccer player who was the Indian captain at the Homeless World Cup. He added he had planned to write and direct the multilingual movie, tentatively titled Slum Soccer.

Jhund is being co-produced by Nagraj, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series Films, Raaj Hiremath, and Savita Raj Hiremath.

Updated Date: Jan 21, 2020 11: 43: 45 IST