watch:-all-women-crpf-team-makes-stellar-debut-on-71st-republic-day

Republic Day 2020: All-women CRPF team concluded their performance with a human pyramid.

New Delhi:

An all-women Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) team of 65 officers today made a stellar debut at the 71st Republic Day parade in New Delhi. The contingent – “CRPF Women Daredevils” – performed nine stellar stunts on 18 Royal Enfield Classic 350s at the majestic parade.

Leading the CRPF Mahila Bike Team was inspector Seema Nag who was seen saluting the president as she stood on top of a moving motorbike.

The officers in the contingent – between the age of 25 and 30 – displayed acrobatic stunts on 350cc Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles during the 90-minute parade amid cheers from an exciting crowd. In groups of four, many of them were seen balancing on a single bike.

The all-women CRPF team concluded their performance with a human pyramid of 21 officers on five bikes.

“This squad was raised in 2014 as part of our commitment to involving women in all spheres of duties rendered by us,” CRPF spokesperson Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Moses Dhinakaran had told news agency PTI ahead of the event.

Their act was among the many firsts on the 71st Republic Day where Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro was the chief guest. Twenty-two tableaus – 16 from states and union territories and the rest from various ministries and departments – took part in the annual event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was seen in a traditional kurta pajama and jacket stuck to his signature ‘safa’ for the grand parade.

In a first, he marked the start of Republic Day celebrations by paying tributes to the soldiers who lost their lives for the country at the newly-built National War Memorial in Delhi instead of the Amar Jawan Jyoti beneath the India Gate arch.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)