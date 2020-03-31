watch:-ali-fazal-dons-a-batman-mask-and-drives-around-mumbai-distributing-food-to-the-needy!

|

Updated: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 20: 32 [IST]

Ali Fazal helped those worst affected by the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in his own quirky way, when he drove around Mumbai city donning a Batman mask and distributed food to those who were in desperate need. Ali shared a hilarious video of him wearing a Batman mask along with a safety mask, grooving to old Bollywood music while driving around Mumbai. As caption he wrote, “Jisse darte thhey wohi baat ho gayi!!!! Aahh haa haa haaaaahaaaaaaa…… couldn’t muster up the courage to face the wrath outside. Called up the DCs to help out. We’ve collected some stuff to send to vile parle. Near number 5 petrol pump there are a lot of people in desperate need for food. Music is mine. Any others out there??? Keep doing the work..chhota bada doesn’t matter,” (sic). Ali’s gesture and the video has definitely lightened the mood for many who have are anxious about the outbreak of the pandemic and confined to their homes due to the lockdown. His girlfriend Richa Chadha commented, “Hahaha oh my heart!”on Ali’s video. Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanyata wrote “Good job.” Ali and Richa’s wedding, which was scheduled for April, has been postponed due to the Coronavirus crisis. The couple will tie the knot in the second half of 2020 announced their official spokesperson. Bollywood celebrities have been doing a fantastic job using their position and reach to help out daily wage workers, distributing food to the needy, donating to several organizations and relief funds including the Prime Minister’s Coronavirus relief fund in this time of crisis. ALSO READ: Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal Postpone Wedding Plans Due To Coronavirus Scare ALSO READ: Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal To Have A Court Marriage On April 15?