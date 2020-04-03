watch-adam-sandler-debut-a-song-about-quarantine-on-‘fallon’

Adam Sandler virtually stopped by The Tonight Show to discuss how things are going with host Jimmy Fallon and used the opportunity to debut a brand new song about being stuck in the house all day and how much we need doctors during this time.

Performing the song on electric guitar, Sandler sang about life during coronavirus and called out the essential workers and medical professionals working to keep everyone alive and safe.

“Doctors brought us into this world as babies/ Doctors take good care of your grandma,” Sandler sang in tribute to doctors and nurses. “Doctors always give you an old lollipop after hitting your knee with a hammer.” He continued, “Doctors and nurses will save us from this mess that we give them the supplies that they need/ And I hope they save us soon because I’m really, really sick my family.”

During his appearance on The Tonight Show, Sandler also spoke with Fallon about their history with comedy, shared stories about their encounters with Robin Williams and discussed how Sandler feels about Fallon’s ongoing impressions of him.

Sandler, who won the Independent Spirit Award earlier this year for his performance in Uncut Gems, will receive the 2020 ASCAP Founders Award in April. ASCAP — the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers — acknowledged Sandler classics such as “The Chanukah Song,” “The Thanksgiving Song,” “Lunchlady Land” and “Red Hooded Sweatshirt” as additions to the musical comedy canon.