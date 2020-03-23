watch-a$ap-rocky-grill-tyler,-the-creator-over-new-music-teaser

Tyler, the Creator and A$AP Rocky caught up over Instagram Live this weekend and during their conversation, the two briefly discussed new music and reminded us all how great their friendship is.

“What are you wearing?” Tyler teased Rocky, who replied, “Yo, bro. Chill out. It ain’t even been one minute and you’re already trolling.” Tyler then admitted that the self-isolation is getting to him. “I’m lonely.”

After some playful back-and-forth, Rocky asked Tyler to tease new music. “I saw on your ‘gram you’ve been working on some new shit, let’s hear it.” It took a little bit of convincing, but Tyler promised, “Ok, I’ll play something if you show me what you’re wearing” — a move that did not work. “Yo bro, now I’m hanging up.” Watch below.

Tyler, the Creator and ASAP Rocky talking about coronavirus on Instagram Live has to be the funniest thing i’ve seen all day 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jKDSURN8kT

— Odd Future Fans (@itsOddFuture) March 23, 2020

That “new shit” Rocky referred to is linked to an Instagram video Tyler posted earlier that day — a snippet of himself recording and playing the keyboard in a studio somewhere in the mountains. “All ain’t well ya know,” he wrote in the caption.

Listen to Tyler’s studio session below.

