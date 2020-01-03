washing-machine-filled-with-sewage-after-dodgy-piping-job-in-new-home

A furious couple say they’re living in hell as their new £300,000 home keeps flooding with raw sewage.

Daniel Patrick, 32, and his partner Katy, 37, moved into their Persimmon ‘dream house’ in Redditch, Worcester, in August 2018.

However they soon noticed that their downstairs bathroom would flood with sewage every time the toilet flushed, while the drains were also backing up into their washing machine.

The couple and their two children had been ‘walking around in clothes washed in waste water’, before the issue was resolved when other neighbours also complained.

However, Mr Patrick, an IT manager, now says the new pipework now causes waste from three other homes to gather in their garden.

He said: ‘The first time was last year Christmas none of our toilets would flush and waste was coming up into the downstairs toilet and into the room itself.

‘The second time, around February, Persimmon acknowledged there was an issue and someone was sent out, both times tools were found in the drains that we left over from the build.

‘The dog walked [the sewage] through the house and I tried to claim for cleaning and replacing carpets and they said no.

‘In the end we have had to replace all the downstairs with laminate flooring in case it happens again.’

Mr Patrick also said that Persimmon told them that the waste water building up in their washing machine was due to the appliance, causing them to spend £300 on a new one.

But they quickly discovered the same issue was happening again with their new machine.

He said: ‘We’d been washing our clothes in excrement. The pipes would back up with the human waste, not only ourselves but the next door neighbours as well, and would go back into the washing machine.

‘Myself, my partner and my two children were walking around in clothes washed in waste water.

‘We have two young children, we have lived in this house for 12 months, we have had raw sewage coming from the downstairs bathroom.

‘Our children came home from school finding excrement all over our house. When we notify them we were told it’s not an emergency.’

In May last year, M.V. Kelly, the grounds contractor of Persimmon, carried out an inspection for the drainage system.

Mr Patrick said a pre-existing land drain was found to be feeding water from the top of the site into their garden at the bottom of the hill.

He continued: ‘Now that drain is fed into four drains in our neighbour’s garden which in turn is fed into our garden, so water is pouring out and just sat in our garden, we simply cannot use the garden.

‘We are looking for some answers and we still haven’t got any. What’s going to happen next?’

A spokesman for Persimmon Homes said they were aware of the family’s concerns about the garden’s drainage ‘following recent persistent rainfall’.

They continued: ‘We have agreed to install land drainage to the rear garden, however due to inclement weather this has been delayed.

‘We are scheduled to commence works on January 13, weather permitting.

‘The drainage in the garden is not linked to a historic issue relating to the homeowner’s toilet, which was resolved soon after the matter was raised.

‘We are committed to the provision of high-quality new homes and customer service and are in regular contact with the customer.’