was-it-diwali-or-rave-party?:-sonam,-taapsee-slam-bursting-of-crackers-during-‘9-pm-9-min’-call

Published: Monday, April 6, 2020, 12: 12 [IST]

The entire country, in an effort to show solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '9 pm 9-minute' initiative, lit diyas and candles on Sunday night. However, the bursting of firecrackers by some citizens was a matter of surprise and was highly frowned upon by netizens and several Bollywood celebrities. The initiative was meant to be a silent support or prayer for those in need and suffering, but the bursting of firecrackers set a celebratory tone to the event. Celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Sonam Kapoor, Richa Chadha and others took to their social media handles and expressed their objection to the same. Sonam Kapoor, who is currently staying in Delhi with husband Anand Ahuja, shared her amazement on her Twitter handle and wrote, "People are bursting crackers. Just FYI . The dogs are freaking out. Do people think it's Diwali? I'm so confused." In another tweet, Sonam added, "There was complete peace and quiet, and now the birds, dogs and sirens are freaking out in south Delhi because some morons decided to burst firecrackers tonight." Actor Adil Hussain who also lives in South Delhi, replied to Sonam's tweet and wrote, "We are with Dia! Some people are bursting crackers in South Delhi!" Taapsee Pannu, on the other hand, after sharing a picture with her sister and two lit candles, posted several video clips on her Instagram stories and captioned it as "Wrong memo." The video shows people in her neighbourhood burning crackers, and she also pointed out how someone had ended up starting a fire. Displeased with the event, Richa took to her Twitter and wrote, "Why crackers? Why?" She also reacted to a video from Sunday night which showed a group of people walking on the street with burning torches in their hands. "Am sure the virus is on it's way back now…#SocialDistancingkakyahua ?" According to new reports, on Monday, 33 new cases of Coronavirus have been found in Maharashtra, while 16 in Gujarat. India'stotal COVID-19 positive cases tally is currently at 4,361 people with a death toll of 122.