was-bradley-walsh-a-footballer,-does-he-live-in-epping-and-how-long-has-he-been-married?

Bradley Walsh has been all over our tellies of late, what with his role as a companion on Doctor Who and appearing on Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad alongside his son Barney.

Even though he’s now an entertainment stable, Bradley got his start in quite a different career.

Ahead of his next appearance on your screen in the new episode of Breaking Dad tonight, here’s a reminder of where his career began and where he’s living now.

Yes, Bradley, 59, was a professional footballer.

In 1978, when he was 18, he started playing for Brentford. He also played on loan for Barnet, as well as playing for Chalfont St Peter, Boreham Wood and Tring Town.

When he was 22, ankle fractures ended his career on the pitch.

Bradley’s first hosting gig came when ITV offered him a spot on their game show Midas Touch.

He broke into acting when he scored a small role on Channel 4’s Lock Stock…

How long has Bradley Walsh been married?

Bradley married Donna Derby, a dancer, in 1997. Together, they had a son called Barney, 23 and born that same year, who now appears with his father on the travel series Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad.

Bradley also has a daughter, Hayley, from a previous relationship. She was born in 1987.

Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad is next on tonight at 8pm.

