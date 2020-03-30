

Was Antonio Sabato Jr. blacklisted for supporting President Donald Trump? Did the Hollywood hunk watch his career slip away due to his outspoken political beliefs? According to a report by Variety, yes — as soon as Antonio made his political beliefs known and even ran for California’s Congress as a Republican offers ceased coming, the work dried up, and Antonio was left with no other choice than to sell his home, leave the business, and move to Florida. The report comes at a time when the nation faces a crisis like none many have seen. The Coronavirus pandemic is sweeping the globe and current estimations are that 100,000 – 200,000 Americans may die due to the novel virus. The pandemic hasn’t seemed to squash political tensions across the nation as many continue to point fingers at the President and blame him for a delayed response to the crisis.

Speaking to Variety, Antonio stated that there are many Republicans and fellow actors who support President Trump, but they do so secretly so they won’t become blacklisted such as Antonio was.

Antonio Sabato Jr. stated the following.

“I had to sell everything. I had to pay all my debts. I was blacklisted. All my representatives left me, from agents to managers to commercial agents. I literally had to move, find a new job to survive and take care of my kids. It’s been terrible. It’s mind-blowing. It’s a disgrace. It’s tough because if you’re in that environment in Hollywood and you have something to say that they don’t like, they’re going to let you know.”

You may see Variety’s full interview with Antonio Sabato below.

Today, Antonio Sabato Jr. lives in Clearwater, Florida and works for C&C Concrete Pumping. The job is not for the faint of heart and is 100 percent blue-collar.

Many were surprised to learn where Antonio’s journey has taken him, but he seems happy and content with his children, Katia his love, and a career that gives him respect and one where he doesn’t have to hide who he is or how he feels in order to be a success.

What do you think about Hollywood’s blacklisting of Republicans and President Trump supporters?

Do you think Hollywood has taken liberal views too far?



