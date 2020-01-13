was-allu-arjun-offered-telugu-remake-of-this-bollywood-blockbuster?

Allu Arjun during interaction with media.

Rumours regarding the Telugu remake of Hindi blockbuster Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety have been doing rounds for a while now. Speculations on who will bag the lead role in the film have been rife. Allu Arjun recently gave us a sneak peek into it.

While talking to media as part of promotions of Ala Vaikunthapuramlo, actor Allu Arjun was asked whether he was approached to play the lead role in the remake of the Hindi film and the actor said “yes.”‘

“We wanted to remake the film under Geetha Arts and people assumed that I would star in it. But that isn’t true. Trivikram and I, earlier, met and discussed about it, but later we decided to go ahead with our own story. We thought of leaving it to someone else and now, I believe that decision has been the best,” said the actor.

Trivikram SrinivasPR Handout

Allu Arjun has not been a part of a remake project until now. All his film have fresh stories and concepts. That is one reason that makes him one of the top actors of Telugu film industry.

Talking about how his one and a half years break was and what he learnt from it, the actor said that things have been different yet enjoyable for him. “People learn many things when they take a break from their regular work. Same was the case with me. I did not act in films for 1 and a half years, but my fans showed their enthusiasm and love towards me. I can never forget that. Other heroes might have fans, but I have an army,” said Allu Arjun.

Earlier, producer Suresh Babu said that they, officially, will have the remake rights of all Luv Ranjan’s films and that the remake is on cards. So looks like after Allu Arjun has decided not to go for it, it has gone to someone else.