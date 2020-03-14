The NRL will attempt to forge ahead with the season despite the coronavirus pandemic as the Warriors confirmed they will remain in Australia rather than return home to New Zealand.

On Sunday morning the NRL will hold a press conference where they will detail the plan to continue the season to avoid the financial disaster of postponing games.

It follows Friday’s decision to play games without crowds from round two.

Travellers face a two-week isolation period if they arrive in New Zealand after midnight on Sunday (NZDT), virtually ruling out any chance of a game being played there while the restrictions are in place.

New Zealand Warriors players leave the field after their round one NRL clash against the Newcastle Knights. (AAP)

The Warriors were scheduled to arrive back in Auckland on Sunday afternoon after their opening round loss to Newcastle at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday.

However, club boss Cameron George said the team will remain in Australia and be based on the Gold Coast as they prepare to play Canberra next weekend.

“We had extensive meetings with (NRL chief executive) Todd Greenberg, the Rugby League Players’ Association and our players and staff until late last night to consider all our options,” he said in a statement.

“There is a lot of take into account, not least the impact on families back home as well as our members, fans, sponsors and other stakeholders.

“Ultimately we have reached a decision for the team to stay in Australia for the coming week. They’ll be based on the Gold Coast and will play Canberra next weekend, probably at Cbus Super Stadium.

“The landscape is changing so rapidly, though, and together with the NRL we’ll monitor the situation on a daily basis.”

CEO Cameron George, coach Stephen Kearney and captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck of the Warriors. (Getty)

The decision will have a profound impact on the players’ families, with centre Peta Hiku expecting a child with his partner next week.

Jess Blair, the wife of Warriors forward Adam, took to Twitter on Saturday night to clarify how this decision would impact her family.

“I would cry!! I have two kids, no family studying my post grad uni and work I have exams, intensives and classes that are completely worked around Adam schedule,” she wrote.

