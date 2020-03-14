NZ Warriors CEO Cameron George says the club is prepared to do whatever is necessary for the NRL season to proceed despite New Zealand’s travel restrictions.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Saturday that people arriving in the country would be required to entire into a mandatory self-isolation lasting 14 days, with restrictions to take place from 10pm Sunday AEDT.

The travel restrictions have already caused the end of the New Zealand cricket team’s ODI series against Australia, with the Black Caps flying home on Saturday.

However, despite the travel restrictions likely causing the club to remain in Australia for the time being, George said the club was prepared for what may come.

“Just before kick-off, we were advised by the New Zealand Government of the restrictions placed on anyone entering New Zealand after midnight tomorrow night, being Sunday night,” he said at the post-game media conference.

The Warriors’ season got off to a poor start on the field in a 20-0 loss to the Knights (Getty)

“Obviously that’s going to create some significant challenges for opposing teams to come to New Zealand.

“Throughout the course of the afternoon, we’ve had a number of discussions with the NRL and currently the Commission is meeting to discuss what options are available for our club going forward.

“We’re very conscious clearly of the families [of the] boys involved. Everyone has different circumstances that exist in New Zealand with their own family, and obviously the most important thing for the fans and the game is we try and keep the competition going.

“We want to do everything we can to ensure that is the case, because I know how important that is to the sporting landscape.”

George revealed that he had been in constant contact with NRL boss Todd Greenberg throughout Saturday with regards to the coronavirus situation.

Both Peter V’Landys (L) and NRL CEO Todd Greenberg (R) will address the situation on Sunday at 10am (fairfax)

Greenburg and ARL Chairman Peter V’Landys are set to address the situation in a media conference at 10am AEDT on Sunday morning after the ARL Commission meeting regarding the coronavirus crisis.

George has also emailed players’ wives and partners to inform them of what lies ahead for the club’s immediate future.

“I did send an email out to all the players’ wives and partners during the course of the game, just to alert them to the fact that there’s a really possibility that there’s going to be some big decisions made,” he said.

“I reiterated to the partners that this is not the club’s preferred position obviously, it’s bigger than the game.

“But we do have a responsibility and an obligation to work with the NRL and the game to try and play our part to keep things on track as best we can.

“It’s difficult for everyone and obviously being outside Australia we’ve had unique challenges to deal with in the past and this is just another one to deal with now.”