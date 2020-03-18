warriors-mull-backflip-‘for-good-of-the-game’

The Warriors are close to backflipping on a proposed move back to New Zealand after the weekend in a massive shot in the arm for the NRL competition.

With the Kiwi government attempting to limit the spread of coronavirus by isolating anyone who flies into the country for two weeks, it is virtually impossible for games to be played in New Zealand.

The Warriors – with the exception of outside backs Patrick Herbert and Peta Hiku – opted to stay in Australia this week to enable their game against Canberra this weekend to go ahead.

Warriors players form a circle after the Round One NRL match between Newcastle Knights (AAP)

But the Warriors were expected to leave their base at Kingscliff on the NSW north coast after the Raiders game and return home.

That mindset has changed over the past 24 hours, however, Wide World of Sports has learned.

“The boys have talked a lot about the situation and they are coming around to staying here for the good of the game,” an insider said.

“This is our chance to show the league world that we are not the ‘softies’ everyone paints us out to be.

“People have questioned our determination and commitment – if we tough this out and stay away from our families and keep playing, it will send a very positive message to the game.”