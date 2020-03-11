The Golden State Warriors will play their Thursday home game without spectators because of concerns about coronavirus, as the NCAA have also announced the popular US college basketball tournament ‘March Madness’ will take place within limited attendance.

The Warriors’ decision was announced shortly after the city and county of San Francisco announced a two-week ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people in a bid to slow the spread of the virus.

After hosting the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, the Warriors will play their next five games on the road before returning home to face the Atlanta Hawks on March 25.

“Due to escalating concerns about the spread of COVID-19 and in consultation with the City and County of San Francisco, the Golden State Warriors announced today that tomorrow night’s game vs the Brooklyn Nets at Chase Center will be played without fans,” the team said in a statement.

The Warriors returned to San Francisco for the 2019-20 NBA campaign after spending the previous 47 seasons in Oakland.

The number of US coronavirus cases has risen steadily and affected almost three-quarters of the states.

More than 1,025 cases and 28 deaths have been reported, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

The Warriors said all other events scheduled at their home venue through March 21 will be cancelled.

“We will continue to monitor this evolving situation closely to determine next steps for future games and events,” the Warriors said.

“We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans, guests and partners during this unprecedented time.”

On the same day, the NCAA Tournament known as ‘March Madness’ took similar action due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

NCAA President Mark Emmert announced the decision for the men’s and women’s tournaments (beginning next week) to take place with “only essential staff and limited family in attendance.”

“While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States,” Emmert said in a statement.

“This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes.

“We recognise the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed.”

“The NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel recognises the fluidity of COVID-19 and its impact on hosting events in a public space,” the full NCAA statement read.

“COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in the United States, and behavioral risk mitigation strategies are the best option for slowing the spread of this disease. This is especially important because mildly symptomatic individuals can transmit COVID-19. Given these considerations, coupled with a more unfavorable outcome of COVID-19 in older adults – especially those with underlying chronic medical conditions – we recommend against sporting events open to the public.

“We do believe sport events can take place with only essential personnel and limited family attendance, and this protects the players, employees, and fans.”

