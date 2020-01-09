warren-brown-and-matthew-mcnulty-to-guest-star-in-doctor-who-series-12

The 12th series of Doctor Who has revealed two major new guest stars for an upcoming episode.

Warren Brown and Matthew McNulty will join the cast of the long-running sci-fi series, for an episode that sees team TARDIS faced with a mystery that threatens the entire planet.

McNulty (Misfits, The Musketeers) will next be on our screens in Channel 4’s dark drama series Deadwater Fell opposite the tenth Doctor himself, David Tennant.

He said: “I had such a blast filming the episode and couldn’t ask for anything more for my Doctor Who debut.”

Warren Brown in ITV’s Liar

Brown currently stars in the action-packed Strike Back on Sky One and has previously appeared in Idris Elba’s psychological thriller Luther and in ITV series Liar.

He added: “I was on such a high when I got the call from my agent, then such a low when I had to keep it top secret and couldn’t tell anyone! I can honestly say though it was and has been one of the most fun jobs I’ve ever had to date!”

It is yet to be confirmed which instalment of series 12 the pair feature in, but judging by the premise it could well be episode six: Praxeus.

The synopsis was recently revealed to be as follows: “The Doctor and her friends split up to investigate multiple mysteries across planet Earth. What they find will threaten all of humanity…”

Earlier today, the BBC revealed a sneak peak at The Doctor’s next adventure – episode three, Orphan 55 – on their YouTube channel.

Doctor Who continues on Sunday 12th January at 7: 10pm on BBC One