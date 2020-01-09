warnings-over-“postcode-lottery”-in-ovarian-cancer-diagnosis-and-survival

Survival rates for women with ovarian cancer are twice as high in some parts of the country than others, amid warnings of an NHS “postcode lottery” in diagnosis and treatment of the disease.

A new report warns that in some parts of the country just one in ten cases are diagnosed at their earliest stage, which health services in other areas achieve almost half of the time.

Ovarian cancer is the sixth most common form of cancer in women, with around 7,000 diagnoses in England each year, and 4,000 deaths.

It is notoriously deadly because symptoms can be vague and hard to detect, meaning around half of cases are detected at a late stage.

The report by Public Health England and cancer charities found highest survival rates in South East London, where half of women were alive five years after diagnosis.

In Hampshire, Dorset and the Isle of Wight, the figure was just 28.7 per cent.