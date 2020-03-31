warne’s-surprise-u-turn-on-‘selfish’-steve-waugh

Has age humbled Shane Warne?

During an Instagram live Q&A, Warne picked a best Test XI for the Australian players he played with – with the most surprising selection being former captain Steve Waugh.

Warne had previously snubbed Waugh when, five years ago, he was asked to select the best eleven Test cricketers he ever played with. At that time Warne opted to pick Michael Clarke ahead of Waugh.

Warne has made no secret of his animosity towards Waugh, with the two legends falling out when the greatest leg-spinner of all-time got dropped during a Test tour of the West Indies in 1999.

Australian Test legend Steve Waugh (Getty)

Warne had bowled poorly in the series as he struggled to rediscover his usual magic following a shoulder operation and Waugh got his way at a selection meeting before the fourth Test after expressing his view that the star bowler should be axed.

Warne described his former skipper as “the most selfish player I ever played with” in his 2018 autobiography.

Waugh’s record and leadership during his tenure as captain has never been called into question but Warne has often taken digs at Waugh over the years

Waugh’s record of 32 centuries in 168 Tests for Australia puts him in an elite class, with only Ricky Ponting scoring more runs than Waugh during the spinner’s 15 years in the Test arena.

Despite the stats, Warne described Waugh as “more of a match saver than a matchwinner” on Monday.

Adam Gilchrist after Australia won a controversial Test against Pakistan in 1999. (AAP)

Ian Healy’s omission behind the stumps was one of the bigger calls, with Warne opting to go with Adam Gilchrist’s aggressive batting.

“Adam Gilchrist was more of a batsman-keeper, but was still very good behind the stumps,” Warne said.

“My dilemma is do I pick a pure wicketkeeper, because that would be Ian Healy. But you put Adam Gilchrist’s keeping and batting in the side… he was a world class player, and he got better.

“When he finished, he was a better wicketkeeper and a better player than when he first started… his batting was absolutely dynamite.”

Warne also favoured off-spinner Tim May over Stuart MacGill, despite MacGill’s career stats being much stronger.

MacGill claimed 208 Test wickets in 44 Tests, while May took 75 scalps in 24 Tests.

“Having bowled with Tim May, and he was my favourite bowler to bowl with, I’d have to pick him,” Warne added.

“He was underrated, he bowled in all conditions… [MacGill] played mostly as a second spinner in his career, unluckily for him, if it wasn’t for me he would’ve played a lot, but he always played on turning pitches.”

SHANE WARNE’S AUSTRALIAN XI (1992-2007)

Matthew Hayden – 8625 runs @ 50.73

Michael Slater – 5312 runs @ 42.83

Ricky Ponting – 13,378 runs @ 51.85

Mark Waugh – 8029 runs @ 41.81

Allan Border (c) – 11,174 runs @ 50.56

Steve Waugh – 10,927 runs @ 51.06

Adam Gilchrist – 5570 runs @ 47.60

Tim May – 75 wickets @ 34.74

Jason Gillespie – 259 wickets @ 26.13

Bruce Reid – 113 wickets @ 24.63

Glenn McGrath – 563 wickets @ 21.64

12th man: Merv Hughes – 212 wickets @ 28.4