warne-names-his-all-time-ashes-squad

Australian cricket great Shane Warne has treated cricket fans on Instagram live with a Q&A session by naming his combined Ashes squad.

Warne yesterday picked his all-time Test XI for the Australian players he played with, but now he’s gone one step further and picked a combined squad Ashes squad.

As was the case yesterday, Warnie specifically mentioned the team is only based off players he played with.

“I’m picking my combined Ashes team. These are only players I played with or against,” Warne said.

“So, no Steve Smith or David Warner.”

Glenn McGrath, Kevin Pietersen, Ricky Ponting (Getty)

SHANE WARNE’S COMBINED ASHES XI (1992-2007)

Matthew Hayden – 8,625 runs @ 50.73

Graham Gooch – 8,900 runs @ 42.58

Ricky Ponting – 13,378 runs @ 51.85

Mark Waugh – 8,029 runs @ 41.81

Kevin Pietersen – 8,181 runs @ 47.28

Allan Border (C) – 11,174 runs @ 50.56

Adam Gilchrist – 5,570 runs @ 47.60

Andrew Flintoff – 226 wickets @ 32.78

Tim May – 75 wickets @ 34.74

Darren Gough – 229 @ 28..39

Glenn McGrath – 563 wickets @ 21.64

Below is the team Warne named yesterday, his Australian only XI:

SHANE WARNE’S AUSTRALIAN XI (1992-2007)

Matthew Hayden – 8,625 runs @ 50.73

Michael Slater – 5,312 runs @ 42.83

Ricky Ponting – 13,378 runs @ 51.85

Mark Waugh – 8,029 runs @ 41.81

Allan Border (c) – 11,174 runs @ 50.56

Steve Waugh – 10,927 runs @ 51.06

Adam Gilchrist – 5,570 runs @ 47.60

Tim May – 75 wickets @ 34.74

Jason Gillespie – 259 wickets @ 26.13

Bruce Reid – 113 wickets @ 24.63

Glenn McGrath – 563 wickets @ 21.64

12th man: Merv Hughes – 212 wickets @ 28.4